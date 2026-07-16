Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Upgraded to "Hold" at Zacks Research

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

AISP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Airship AI from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Airship AI from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $6.50 price target on Airship AI in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $6.50.

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View Our Latest Analysis on AISP

Airship AI Price Performance

AISP opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.01 million, a PE ratio of -212.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business's 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. Airship AI has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airship AI will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airship AI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Airship AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Airship AI in the third quarter worth $31,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Airship AI in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airship AI during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Airship AI during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 5.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding. It serves government, public sector, law enforcement, military, and commercial enterprise organizations.

Further Reading

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