Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Strong Sell

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Akamai Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Craig Hallum raised Akamai Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Akamai Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $145.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $143.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.42 and a 200-day moving average of $99.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.45. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $165.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,131 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $319,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,160 shares of the company's stock, valued at $934,320. This trade represents a 25.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $1,564,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,301,054.56. This represents a 40.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,954 shares of company stock worth $5,511,371. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,087 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Akamai Technologies this week:

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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