Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's What Happened

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,801,972 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session's volume of 5,004,695 shares.The stock last traded at $139.96 and had previously closed at $141.34.

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Key Headlines Impacting Akamai Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Akamai Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. Guggenheim raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $145.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $113.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,131 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $319,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,160 shares of the company's stock, valued at $934,320. The trade was a 25.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Laura Howell sold 11,273 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,128,878.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,257,658.26. The trade was a 47.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,954 shares of company stock worth $5,511,371. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 626.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 295.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 336 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 566.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 130.0% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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