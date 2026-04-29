AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Shares Up 10.9% - Here's Why

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AKITA Drilling Trading Up 10.6%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. ( TSE:AKT.A Get Free Report )'s share price shot up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.48 and last traded at C$4.39. 132,827 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 91,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.96.

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is C$3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.47. The firm has a market cap of C$168.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.69.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA is a premier Canadian oil and gas drilling contractor with a fleet of 32 drilling rigs. AKITA provides contract drilling services through two geographical segments: Canada and the United States ("US"). AKITA's US fleet is supported out of its operations base in Midland, Texas and is comprised of 13 high specification AC triple rigs, one high specification AC double rig and one DC triple rig, primarily serving the Permian Basin, which is the most active basin in the US and currently supports approximately half of all US land drilling.

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