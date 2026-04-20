Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's Why

Akso Health Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AHG - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 177,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session's volume of 76,210 shares.The stock last traded at $1.9260 and had previously closed at $2.00.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Akso Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group Stock Down 3.8%

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akso Health Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akso Health Group stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Akso Health Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AHG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021.

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