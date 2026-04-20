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Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Akso Health Group logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Trading volume jumped 133% to 177,696 shares during mid-day, while the stock last traded at $1.926 (down from a $2.00 close, about a 3.8% decline).
  • Analyst sentiment is negative: Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" and the MarketBeat consensus rating is "Sell".
  • Institutional activity is limited: SmartHarvest Portfolios bought 16,748 shares (~$27,000) in Q4, and just 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutions.
  • Five stocks we like better than Akso Health Group.

Akso Health Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AHG - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 177,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session's volume of 76,210 shares.The stock last traded at $1.9260 and had previously closed at $2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Akso Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group Stock Down 3.8%

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akso Health Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akso Health Group stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Akso Health Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AHG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akso Health Group

(Get Free Report)

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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