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Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Akso Health Group logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares saw an unusually-high trading day with roughly 161,604 shares changing hands (a 91% increase from the prior session); the stock last traded at $2.2780 and sits above its 50‑day ($1.98) and 200‑day ($1.67) moving averages.
  • Brokerage sentiment is negative: Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" and the MarketBeat consensus rating for Akso Health Group is Sell.
  • Institutional activity is minimal but present: SmartHarvest Portfolios bought 16,748 shares (~$27,000) in the quarter, and total institutional ownership is only about 1.21%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Akso Health Group.

Akso Health Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AHG - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 161,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session's volume of 84,661 shares.The stock last traded at $2.2780 and had previously closed at $2.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Akso Health Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akso Health Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akso Health Group stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Akso Health Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AHG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 1.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akso Health Group

(Get Free Report)

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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