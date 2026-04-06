Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

Akso Health Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AHG - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 174,053 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the previous session's volume of 60,810 shares.The stock last traded at $2.26 and had previously closed at $2.22.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Akso Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Akso Health Group presently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Research Report on Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group Trading Up 3.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akso Health Group stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Akso Health Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AHG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company's stock.

Akso Health Group Company Profile

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021.

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