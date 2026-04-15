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Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Akso Health Group logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down: Akso Health Group (AHG) opened at $2.27 after a $2.36 close, last trading at $2.33 on volume of 134,974 and is reported trading down about 4.7%, while its 50‑day/200‑day moving averages are $1.87 and $1.65 respectively.
  • Analyst sentiment is negative: Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" and the stock's average consensus on MarketBeat is a "Sell."
  • Minimal institutional interest despite a small buy: SmartHarvest Portfolios disclosed a new 16,748‑share (~$27,000) stake in Q4, and institutional ownership remains very low at 1.21%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Akso Health Group.

Akso Health Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AHG - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.36, but opened at $2.27. Akso Health Group shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 134,974 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Akso Health Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group Trading Down 4.7%

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65.

Institutional Trading of Akso Health Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akso Health Group stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akso Health Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AHG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akso Health Group

(Get Free Report)

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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