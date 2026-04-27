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Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Akso Health Group logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up — Akso Health opened at $2.19 after a $2.04 close and last traded at $2.1540 on volume of 199,123, with 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $1.97 and $1.67, respectively.
  • Analysts rate the stock a "Sell" — Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" and MarketBeat shows the average analyst rating is Sell.
  • Minimal institutional ownership despite a new stake — SmartHarvest Portfolios bought 16,748 shares (~$27,000) in Q4, and institutional investors own only 1.21% of the company.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Akso Health Group.

Akso Health Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AHG - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.04, but opened at $2.19. Akso Health Group shares last traded at $2.1540, with a volume of 199,123 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Akso Health Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Akso Health Group currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Report on AHG

Akso Health Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akso Health Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akso Health Group stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akso Health Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AHG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company's stock.

Akso Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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