Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Akso Health Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AHG - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.04, but opened at $2.19. Akso Health Group shares last traded at $2.1540, with a volume of 199,123 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Akso Health Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Akso Health Group currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Report on AHG

Akso Health Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akso Health Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akso Health Group stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akso Health Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AHG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company's stock.

Akso Health Group Company Profile

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021.

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