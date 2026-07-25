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Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ:AKTS) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Aktis Oncology logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen downgraded Aktis Oncology from hold to sell, adding a bearish note to the stock’s recent analyst coverage.
  • Despite that downgrade, the broader analyst view remains more positive: Aktis Oncology has a Moderate Buy consensus rating with an average price target of $34.60.
  • The company recently reported a loss of $0.38 per share on $3.23 million in revenue, missing EPS expectations by a penny but beating revenue estimates.
  • Five stocks we like better than Aktis Oncology.

Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ:AKTS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AKTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aktis Oncology from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Aktis Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Aktis Oncology from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Aktis Oncology from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Aktis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aktis Oncology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aktis Oncology

Aktis Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of Aktis Oncology stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.87. Aktis Oncology has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -62.87.

Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ:AKTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.23 million. Analysts expect that Aktis Oncology will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Aktis Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aktis Oncology NASDAQ: AKTS is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of new therapies for cancer. The firm concentrates on advancing oncology candidates through research and development with the goal of addressing unmet medical needs in oncology. Its work emphasizes targeted and precision approaches intended to improve the safety and efficacy profiles of cancer treatments.

The company's activities include laboratory research, preclinical studies and clinical development as it advances its pipeline programs toward regulatory milestones.

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Analyst Recommendations for Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ:AKTS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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