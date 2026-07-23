Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

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AKZOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Akzo Nobel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AKZOY

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

AKZOY opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. is a Dutch multinational company specializing in paints, coatings and specialty chemicals. Established through the 1994 merger of Akzo and Nobel Industries, the company traces its roots back to chemical and saltpeter production in the Netherlands. Today, Akzo Nobel is recognized as one of the world's leading coatings manufacturers, serving both decorative and industrial markets.

The company's business is organized into three principal segments: Decorative Paints, Performance Coatings and Specialty Chemicals.

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