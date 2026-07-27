Alamo Group (ALG) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Alamo Group to announce earnings of $2.74 per share and revenue of $435.6950 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $417.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.02 million. Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, analysts expect Alamo Group to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Alamo Group Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $165.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $145.76 and a 1-year high of $233.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.62 and a 200-day moving average of $173.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alamo Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ALG shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Alamo Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $224.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alamo Group

Institutional Trading of Alamo Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alamo Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,758 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $77,683,000 after purchasing an additional 31,860 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Alamo Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 445,105 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $74,720,000 after buying an additional 51,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 409,570 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $68,755,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 355,079 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $59,607,000 after buying an additional 29,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,823 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $43,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment for vegetation management, roadside maintenance, agricultural harvesting and industrial applications. The company offers a broad portfolio of products, including boom mowers, flail mowers, rotary cutters, snow removal equipment, slurry seal machines, railcar movers and tow tractors. These offerings are distributed under a variety of brand names and through a network of independent dealerships and distributors, meeting the needs of municipalities, highway departments, agricultural producers and industrial operators.

The company operates through two primary segments: Agricultural and Industrial.

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