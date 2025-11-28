Free Trial
Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Reaches New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Alamos Gold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Alamos Gold reached a new 52-week high of $37.66 during mid-day trading, with roughly 513,746 shares changing hands and the stock trading around $37.62.
  • Analysts hold an average "Buy" rating on AGI with a consensus target price of $41, though recent reports include both upgrades and downgrades.
  • The company reported Q3 EPS of $0.37 (in line with estimates) and revenue of $462.3M (below estimates but up 28.1% YoY); market cap is about $15.75B, debt-to-equity is low (0.07), and the annualized dividend yield is 0.3% (ex-dividend Dec. 4).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Alamos Gold.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI - Get Free Report) TSE: AGI shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.66 and last traded at $37.6190, with a volume of 513746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. National Bankshares reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Alamos Gold from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 1.8%

The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI - Get Free Report) TSE: AGI last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 33.46%.The firm had revenue of $462.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Alamos Gold's payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 69.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company's stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

