Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Buy" Rating

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI - Get Free Report) TSE: AGI was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Get Alamos Gold alerts: Sign Up

AGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered Alamos Gold from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $47.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of AGI stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.55. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI - Get Free Report) TSE: AGI last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $596.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.35 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 51.24% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm's revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alamos Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alamos Gold wasn't on the list.

While Alamos Gold currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here