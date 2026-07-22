Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at ATB Cormark Capital Markets

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets' price target points to a potential upside of 28.31% from the company's previous close.

AD.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$26.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$27.00 to C$27.25 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$26.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$27.11.

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Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:AD.UN traded down C$0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 60,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,786. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52 week low of C$17.80 and a 52 week high of C$25.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.49.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$37.37 million during the quarter. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) had a net margin of 97.33% and a return on equity of 22.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust will post 1.9300847 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Company Profile

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is an open-ended trust. The Trust, through its subsidiaries, indirectly provides alternative financing to private companies (Partners) in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for payment of distributions to unitholders of the Trust. Distributions from the Partners are adjusted each year based on the percentage change of a top-line financial performance measure such as gross margin and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owner's common equity position.

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