Alarm.com (ALRM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Alarm.com to post earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $250.4530 million for the quarter. Alarm.com has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.780-2.790 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.75 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alarm.com to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $44.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALRM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $56.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alarm.com

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

In related news, CFO Kevin Christopher Bradley sold 1,510 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $69,414.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,569.62. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarm.com

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Caden Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 95.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides a cloud-based software platform for connected properties, enabling residential and commercial customers to monitor, manage and control security, energy and home automation solutions. The company's interactive services connect security systems, smart thermostats, door locks, lights and video cameras through cellular, broadband and Z-Wave networks, offering real-time alerts and remote access via mobile and web applications.

Through its platform, Alarm.com delivers an integrated suite of products that includes intrusion detection, video monitoring and cloud recording, energy management features such as smart thermostat scheduling, and home automation controls for lighting, garage doors and connected appliances.

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