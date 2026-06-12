Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Insider Sells $369,840.00 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM - Get Free Report) insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $369,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,547,226.77. The trade was a 12.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel Ramos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Daniel Ramos sold 2,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $93,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Daniel Ramos sold 2,532 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $110,850.96.

On Monday, May 18th, Daniel Ramos sold 1,561 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $67,997.16.

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Alarm.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.68. The stock had a trading volume of 394,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $59.53. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $265.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Alarm.com has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.810 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 713.1% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 45,316 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 39,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,286,541 shares of the software maker's stock worth $320,739,000 after purchasing an additional 53,664 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 7.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 348,186 shares of the software maker's stock worth $18,482,000 after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 160.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 61,100 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 19.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 522,200 shares of the software maker's stock worth $27,718,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alarm.com

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides a cloud-based software platform for connected properties, enabling residential and commercial customers to monitor, manage and control security, energy and home automation solutions. The company's interactive services connect security systems, smart thermostats, door locks, lights and video cameras through cellular, broadband and Z-Wave networks, offering real-time alerts and remote access via mobile and web applications.

Through its platform, Alarm.com delivers an integrated suite of products that includes intrusion detection, video monitoring and cloud recording, energy management features such as smart thermostat scheduling, and home automation controls for lighting, garage doors and connected appliances.

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