Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.1154.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $69.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $59.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

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Alaska Air Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $49.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 93.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.14. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $65.88.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.51%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -1.000--1.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,240,000. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 754,321 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,942,000 after acquiring an additional 503,167 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth $4,194,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,391,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,962,620 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $149,020,000 after acquiring an additional 588,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company's stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

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