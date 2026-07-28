Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALK. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore set a $60.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.65.

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Alaska Air Group Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of ALK opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 1.28. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $65.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.78.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.000-1.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 754,321 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,942,000 after buying an additional 503,167 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,962,620 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $149,020,000 after buying an additional 588,119 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 70,138 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 26,310 shares in the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,097,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,059,404 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $556,288,000 after acquiring an additional 110,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company's stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

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