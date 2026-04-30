Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Albany International (NYSE:AIN - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Albany International had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $311.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Albany International's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Albany International updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.700-0.800 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Albany International's conference call:

Quarterly results showed $311.3 million in revenue (up 7.8% YoY) with Adjusted results of $48.2 million and a margin decline to 15.5% driven by mix (more Engineered Composites) and foreign exchange headwinds.

with Adjusted results of and a margin decline to 15.5% driven by mix (more Engineered Composites) and foreign exchange headwinds. Engineered Composites outperformed internal expectations with revenue of $145.4 million , new contract wins including Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan work, and ramping demand across commercial and defense programs (LEAP, JASSM/LRASM, CH-53K).

outperformed internal expectations with revenue of , new contract wins including Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan work, and ramping demand across commercial and defense programs (LEAP, JASSM/LRASM, CH-53K). Machine Clothing revenue fell to $166 million amid softness and overcapacity in China and an equipment failure early in Q1—management says recovery is underway but visibility in China remains limited.

amid softness and overcapacity in China and an equipment failure early in Q1—management says recovery is underway but visibility in China remains limited. The strategic review of the Amelia Earhart Drive (CH-53K) facility is on schedule with a PwC standalone analysis completed and marketing materials being finalized, but no conclusions or transaction details yet.

Liquidity and outlook were reinforced with improved free cash flow (-$3.6 million vs. -$13.5M prior), $122.6 million cash, ~$354 million net debt and ~$446 million available capital, plus Q2 revenue guidance of $335–345 million and Adj. EPS of $0.70–0.80.

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Albany International Stock Performance

Shares of Albany International stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.89. 566,160 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,905. Albany International has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Albany International's dividend payout ratio is currently -55.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIN shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Albany International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Albany International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $55.00 price objective on Albany International in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Albany International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albany International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 227.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Albany International by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Albany International by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 908 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 519.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company's stock.

Albany International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Albany International this week:

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. is a global advanced materials company specializing in engineered textiles and composites. Its business is organized into two primary segments: Process Media and Engineered Composites. The Process Media segment designs, manufactures and services press, forming and drying fabrics used in the production of paper and packaging materials, helping paper manufacturers improve efficiency, quality and sustainability. The Engineered Composites segment produces lightweight composite structures and components for aerospace and industrial applications, serving commercial and military aircraft programs as well as industrial markets that require high-performance, durable materials.

In the Process Media segment, Albany's products include forming fabrics, press felts and dryer fabrics engineered to withstand extreme moisture and temperature conditions.

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