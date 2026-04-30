Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $335.0 million-$345.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $306.1 million.

Get Albany International alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AIN. Truist Financial set a $55.00 target price on Albany International in a research note on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Albany International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Albany International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albany International currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $61.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AIN

Albany International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $58.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.07. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18. Albany International has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Albany International had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 4.85%.The business had revenue of $311.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Albany International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albany International will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Albany International's payout ratio is presently -55.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albany International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Albany International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,457,609 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $102,222,000 after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Albany International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,141,412 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $58,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Albany International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 802,840 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $42,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 11,101.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 648,810 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $32,324,000 after buying an additional 643,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,121 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $21,909,000 after buying an additional 18,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company's stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. is a global advanced materials company specializing in engineered textiles and composites. Its business is organized into two primary segments: Process Media and Engineered Composites. The Process Media segment designs, manufactures and services press, forming and drying fabrics used in the production of paper and packaging materials, helping paper manufacturers improve efficiency, quality and sustainability. The Engineered Composites segment produces lightweight composite structures and components for aerospace and industrial applications, serving commercial and military aircraft programs as well as industrial markets that require high-performance, durable materials.

In the Process Media segment, Albany's products include forming fabrics, press felts and dryer fabrics engineered to withstand extreme moisture and temperature conditions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Albany International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Albany International wasn't on the list.

While Albany International currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here