Albertsons Companies (ACI) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $24.8175 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Albertsons Companies's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Albertsons Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.4%

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.86. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $21.14.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Albertsons Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,542,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,919,000 after acquiring an additional 806,336 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,090,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 21.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,364 shares of the company's stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 39.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,944 shares of the company's stock worth $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 142,457 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACI

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc NYSE: ACI is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, operating a diversified portfolio of grocery store banners. Founded in 1939 by Joe Albertson in Boise, Idaho, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Its core business activities encompass the sale of fresh produce, meat, bakery items, deli offerings, pharmacy services, and general merchandise. The company's retail operations are complemented by an in-house private-label program, featuring brands such as O Organics, Open Nature, and Lucerne, which cater to a range of customer preferences and price points.

Throughout its history, Albertsons Companies has pursued growth via mergers and partnerships.

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