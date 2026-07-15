Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, August 7th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th.

Albertsons Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Albertsons Companies has a payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Albertsons Companies to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

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Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of ACI stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.42. The firm's 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $21.75.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.49 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc NYSE: ACI is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, operating a diversified portfolio of grocery store banners. Founded in 1939 by Joe Albertson in Boise, Idaho, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Its core business activities encompass the sale of fresh produce, meat, bakery items, deli offerings, pharmacy services, and general merchandise. The company's retail operations are complemented by an in-house private-label program, featuring brands such as O Organics, Open Nature, and Lucerne, which cater to a range of customer preferences and price points.

Throughout its history, Albertsons Companies has pursued growth via mergers and partnerships.

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