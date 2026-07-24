Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Earns "Market Perform" Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market perform" rating reissued by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00. Telsey Advisory Group's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.99% from the stock's previous close.

ACI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Albertsons Companies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.00.

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Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of ACI stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 0.26%.The business had revenue of $24.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Albertsons Companies's quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,912 shares of the company's stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,326 shares of the company's stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Albertsons Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Albertsons Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue came in slightly ahead of expectations, and Albertsons continues to show strong cash generation and relatively modest leverage versus peers.

Revenue came in slightly ahead of expectations, and Albertsons continues to show strong cash generation and relatively modest leverage versus peers. Positive Sentiment: The company highlighted growth in digital and pharmacy businesses, which may help offset weakness in core grocery traffic over time.

The company highlighted growth in digital and pharmacy businesses, which may help offset weakness in core grocery traffic over time. Neutral Sentiment: Albertsons launched its new ACI Edge transformation effort, including a new regional operating model and merchandising changes, aimed at improving efficiency and reversing sales declines. Article Title

Albertsons launched its new transformation effort, including a new regional operating model and merchandising changes, aimed at improving efficiency and reversing sales declines. Neutral Sentiment: President and CFO Sharon McCollam plans to retire later this year, adding an executive transition during a period of strategic change. Article Title

President and CFO Sharon McCollam plans to retire later this year, adding an executive transition during a period of strategic change. Negative Sentiment: Management cut fiscal 2026 guidance, including a lowered sales outlook and EPS range of 1.75 to 1.85 , well below prior expectations, signaling margin pressure and softer consumer demand.

Management cut fiscal 2026 guidance, including a lowered sales outlook and EPS range of , well below prior expectations, signaling margin pressure and softer consumer demand. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo downgraded Albertsons from overweight to equal weight and reduced its price target to $11, reinforcing sentiment that near-term upside is limited.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc NYSE: ACI is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, operating a diversified portfolio of grocery store banners. Founded in 1939 by Joe Albertson in Boise, Idaho, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Its core business activities encompass the sale of fresh produce, meat, bakery items, deli offerings, pharmacy services, and general merchandise. The company's retail operations are complemented by an in-house private-label program, featuring brands such as O Organics, Open Nature, and Lucerne, which cater to a range of customer preferences and price points.

Throughout its history, Albertsons Companies has pursued growth via mergers and partnerships.

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