Alexander's (ALX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Alexander's (NYSE:ALX - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.00 per share and revenue of $54.10 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Alexander's (NYSE:ALX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($2.17). Alexander's had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 9.72%.The firm had revenue of $53.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 million. On average, analysts expect Alexander's to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Alexander's Price Performance

ALX stock opened at $276.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. Alexander's has a 12 month low of $201.28 and a 12 month high of $289.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company's 50-day moving average price is $264.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.55.

Alexander's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Alexander's's dividend payout ratio is 450.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Alexander's in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alexander's from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexander's has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alexander's

Insider Transactions at Alexander's

In other Alexander's news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 423 shares of Alexander's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total value of $112,941.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 900 shares in the company, valued at $240,300. The trade was a 31.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Alexander's by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,260 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alexander's by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Alexander's by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,784 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Alexander's by 89.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexander's by 625.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company's stock.

About Alexander's

Alexander's NYSE: ALX is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning, leasing and managing commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. The company's portfolio encompasses office buildings, retail storefronts and parking facilities, all held on a wholly owned basis. By concentrating on prime urban and suburban locations, Alexander's seeks to generate stable rental income and long-term asset appreciation.

Founded in 1928 as a family-run department store chain, Alexander's transitioned during the early 1990s into a pure-play real estate company following the sale of its retail operations.

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