Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to announce earnings of $0.0939 per share and revenue of $644.8930 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73. The business had revenue of $671.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.78 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 36.03%.Alexandria Real Estate Equities's quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ARE alerts: Sign Up

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $50.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $39.41 and a 12-month high of $88.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio is presently -45.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $51.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARE

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, CFO Marc E. Binda sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 188,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,166,256. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus bought 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.72 per share, with a total value of $320,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 587,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,107,569.28. This trade represents a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,348,192 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $563,418,000 after acquiring an additional 75,161 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,033,304 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $295,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,424 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,581,884 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $215,174,000 after purchasing an additional 106,783 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,564,915 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $211,682,000 after purchasing an additional 531,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,555,792 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $125,080,000 after purchasing an additional 122,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company's stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alexandria Real Estate Equities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alexandria Real Estate Equities wasn't on the list.

While Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here