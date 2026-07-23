Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Reduce" by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.0769.

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Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Marc E. Binda sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 188,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,256. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gregory Calvin Thomas purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $143,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,353,984. This trade represents a 11.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $805,429,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,415,876 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $69,293,000 after purchasing an additional 253,402 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $6,582,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,094 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 59,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 708.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,420 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 136,190 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Alexandria Real Estate Equities News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alexandria Real Estate Equities this week:

Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut its earnings outlook for Alexandria Real Estate Equities across multiple future periods, including FY2027, FY2028, and several 2027–2028 quarters, signaling expectations for weaker profitability ahead. Source article

Zacks Research cut its earnings outlook for Alexandria Real Estate Equities across multiple future periods, including FY2027, FY2028, and several 2027–2028 quarters, signaling expectations for weaker profitability ahead. Negative Sentiment: The firm also maintained a “Strong Sell” rating, which can weigh on investor sentiment and reinforce concerns about the stock’s near-term outlook. Source article

The firm also maintained a rating, which can weigh on investor sentiment and reinforce concerns about the stock’s near-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: One article suggested ARE could be about 10% undervalued after its recent $5 billion credit move, which could support the stock if investors focus on balance-sheet flexibility rather than the weaker earnings outlook. Source article

One article suggested ARE could be after its recent $5 billion credit move, which could support the stock if investors focus on balance-sheet flexibility rather than the weaker earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: News that Harvest Properties bought a 25-acre R&D campus in Palo Alto may be relevant to the broader life-science real estate market, but it is not clearly a direct catalyst for Alexandria Real Estate Equities. Source article

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $49.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $39.41 and a 1 year high of $88.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $671.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.78 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio is currently -45.93%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

Further Reading

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