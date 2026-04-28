Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $44.00. BNP Paribas Exane currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities traded as low as $41.44 and last traded at $39.7820, with a volume of 175339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.56.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARE. Zacks Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $63.27.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus bought 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.92 per share, with a total value of $1,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 562,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,342,078.08. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hallie E. Kuhn sold 536 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $25,835.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,108.20. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Key Alexandria Real Estate Equities News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alexandria Real Estate Equities this week:

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4,261.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 171.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,591 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average of $53.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $671.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.78 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's payout ratio is -34.12%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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