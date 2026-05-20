Alexis Le-Quoc Sells 43,224 Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,224 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.04, for a total transaction of $8,992,320.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 531,311 shares in the company, valued at $110,533,940.44. This trade represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,106 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.93, for a total transaction of $6,247,352.58.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,224 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total transaction of $5,655,428.16.

On Monday, April 6th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 32,300 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $3,761,658.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 32,418 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $4,141,399.50.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $6,765,416.88.

On Monday, March 2nd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,541 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $5,918,422.14.

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Datadog Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.24. 5,219,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,907,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $220.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 558.54, a P/E/G ratio of 67.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $157.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $213.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Datadog by 7.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 17.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $509,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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