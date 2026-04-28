Algoma Steel Group (ASTL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 resultson Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Algoma Steel Group to post earnings of ($0.6542) per share and revenue of $215.4960 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($2.43). Algoma Steel Group had a negative net margin of 47.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $331.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $474.30 million. On average, analysts expect Algoma Steel Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts: Sign Up

Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 1.8%

ASTL stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 33,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,707. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $485.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASTL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded Algoma Steel Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASTL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Algoma Steel Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,528 shares of the company's stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 23,659 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,583 shares of the company's stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc is a North American steel producer headquartered in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. The company operates a modern electric arc furnace (EAF) complex and an integrated rolling mill, enabling it to transform scrap and direct reduced iron into a wide range of steel products. Algoma Steel Group returned to public markets in 2021 with listings on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq under the symbol ASTL.

Founded in 1901 as Algoma Steel Corporation, the company grew to become one of Canada’s leading steelmakers before undergoing restructuring in the early 2000s.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Algoma Steel Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Algoma Steel Group wasn't on the list.

While Algoma Steel Group currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here