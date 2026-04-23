Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Stock Price Up 2.7% - What's Next?

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.49 and last traded at C$6.46. 391,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 745,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.29.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$6.00 target price on Algoma Steel Group and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$7.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASTL

Algoma Steel Group Stock Up 2.7%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of C$677.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C($3.36) EPS for the quarter. Algoma Steel Group had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 125.08%. The firm had revenue of C$455.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 1.4795699 EPS for the current year.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc is a Canadian company that produces clean and consistent light gauge steel in North America, offering a range of hot and cold rolled steel sheet and plate products. The firm operates in a single segment of basic steel production. Geographically it serves Canada, the United States and the rest of the world, whilst driving key revenue from domestic sales. Substantial revenue is generated from the sale of Steel sheets and strips.

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