Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Buy" by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.58.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AQN. TD Securities lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th.

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Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Shares of TSE AQN opened at C$8.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.61. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$7.15 and a 52 week high of C$9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$829.86 million during the quarter. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.4650555 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, a parent company of Liberty, is a diversified international generation, transmission, and distribution utility with over $16 billion of total assets. Through its two business groups, the Regulated Services Group and the Renewable Energy Group, AQN is committed to providing safe, secure, reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy and water solutions through its portfolio of electric generation, transmission, and distribution utility investments to over one million customer connections, largely in the United States and Canada.

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