Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) President J. Michael Evans Sells 720,000 Shares

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) President J. Michael Evans sold 720,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $68,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,658,600. The trade was a 96.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get Alibaba Group alerts: Sign Up

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE BABA opened at $95.99 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $123.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.11. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $91.99 and a 12 month high of $192.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is 16.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $207.00 to $178.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $187.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alibaba Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 4,361 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

Alibaba Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alibaba Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alibaba Group wasn't on the list.

While Alibaba Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here