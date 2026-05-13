Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,160,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session's volume of 11,492,016 shares.The stock last traded at $143.5470 and had previously closed at $134.78.

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Key Alibaba Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BABA. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $188.75.

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Alibaba Group Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $131.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $348.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 302 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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