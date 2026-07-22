Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 1.3% - Here's Why

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $115.14 and last traded at $116.4430. Approximately 7,037,096 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 12,216,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.97.

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Alibaba Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research raised Alibaba Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. HSBC set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Read Our Latest Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.73.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alibaba Group news, insider Fang Jiang sold 4,898 shares of Alibaba Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $59,216.82. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,559,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,214,487.99. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, General Counsel Siying Yu sold 6,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $81,941.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 607,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,347,531.40. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 920,303 shares of company stock worth $70,796,370 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 95.2% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 271 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Further Reading

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