Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Up 1.2% - Still a Buy?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $132.64 and last traded at $131.9660. 7,367,968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 11,662,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.43.

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Key Alibaba Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas initiated coverage with an “Outperform” rating and a $209 price target — a bullish Wall Street endorsement that can support investor interest and the stock’s upside narrative. Article Title

BNP Paribas initiated coverage with an “Outperform” rating and a $209 price target — a bullish Wall Street endorsement that can support investor interest and the stock’s upside narrative. Positive Sentiment: Strong early traction for Alibaba’s enterprise AI products: Accio Work says it now powers ~230,000 online stores — evidence of rapid monetization potential from AI services beyond core e‑commerce. Article Title

Strong early traction for Alibaba’s enterprise AI products: Accio Work says it now powers ~230,000 online stores — evidence of rapid monetization potential from AI services beyond core e‑commerce. Positive Sentiment: Alibaba launched the HappyHorse AI video model with early developer access via fal — expands Alibaba’s generative AI footprint and could create new platform and cloud revenue streams. Article Title

Alibaba launched the HappyHorse AI video model with early developer access via fal — expands Alibaba’s generative AI footprint and could create new platform and cloud revenue streams. Positive Sentiment: Regulatory approvals and REIT plans for infrastructure/cainiao assets (Hong Kong and Shenzhen go‑ahead reported) signal potential value unlocking via asset spin‑offs and a clearer capital allocation path. Article Title Article Title Article Title

Regulatory approvals and REIT plans for infrastructure/cainiao assets (Hong Kong and Shenzhen go‑ahead reported) signal potential value unlocking via asset spin‑offs and a clearer capital allocation path. Positive Sentiment: Time and industry lists (Time100 profile; inclusion on Time’s AI A‑list) boost brand and tech credibility, supporting long‑term sentiment around Alibaba’s AI/cloud positioning. Article Title Article Title

Time and industry lists (Time100 profile; inclusion on Time’s AI A‑list) boost brand and tech credibility, supporting long‑term sentiment around Alibaba’s AI/cloud positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Alibaba set a May 13 earnings / FY2026 results release — a near‑term catalyst that could move shares depending on revenue, cloud margins, and AI monetization commentary. Article Title

Alibaba set a May 13 earnings / FY2026 results release — a near‑term catalyst that could move shares depending on revenue, cloud margins, and AI monetization commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces are debating valuation after recent share weakness — useful for investors weighing risk/reward but not immediate drivers. Article Title

Coverage pieces are debating valuation after recent share weakness — useful for investors weighing risk/reward but not immediate drivers. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group cut FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts (FY26 to $4.16, FY27 to $6.37) and kept a “Hold” rating — analyst downgrades may pressure sentiment and lower near‑term expectations.

Erste Group cut FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts (FY26 to $4.16, FY27 to $6.37) and kept a “Hold” rating — analyst downgrades may pressure sentiment and lower near‑term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Some institutional portfolio reshuffling has led to Alibaba being trimmed in certain funds, which can create selling pressure even as the company shifts strategy. Article Title

Some institutional portfolio reshuffling has led to Alibaba being trimmed in certain funds, which can create selling pressure even as the company shifts strategy. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and articles note domestic e‑commerce growth remains less attractive — this structural weakness could limit upside from China retail operations even as cloud/AI improve. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered Alibaba Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $188.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Stock Up 1.2%

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.49. The company has a market cap of $315.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 9.12%.The company had revenue of $40.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 302 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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