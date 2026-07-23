Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Down 2.1% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) were down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $113.10 and last traded at $114.0920. Approximately 8,470,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 12,190,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.56.

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Alibaba Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alibaba-backed AGTech agreed to help build an electronic trading, clearing, and settlement platform for the Hong Kong Gold Exchange, highlighting continued influence through its fintech investments. Article Link

Alibaba-backed AGTech agreed to help build an electronic trading, clearing, and settlement platform for the Hong Kong Gold Exchange, highlighting continued influence through its fintech investments. Positive Sentiment: Alibaba’s AI progress is drawing attention after reports that its Qwen large language model will power Apple Intelligence features in China, reinforcing the company’s AI commercialization story. Article Link

Alibaba’s AI progress is drawing attention after reports that its Qwen large language model will power Apple Intelligence features in China, reinforcing the company’s AI commercialization story. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators said Alibaba’s AI investments deserve credit, suggesting the company may be gaining momentum in a key growth area. Article Link

Analysts and commentators said Alibaba’s AI investments deserve credit, suggesting the company may be gaining momentum in a key growth area. Neutral Sentiment: Alibaba set an August record date for its virtual AGM and ADS voting, a routine corporate action with limited immediate operating impact. Article Link

Alibaba set an August record date for its virtual AGM and ADS voting, a routine corporate action with limited immediate operating impact. Negative Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm said it is investigating possible securities claims against Alibaba, alleging the company may have provided misleading business information to investors, which increases legal overhang. Article Link

Rosen Law Firm said it is investigating possible securities claims against Alibaba, alleging the company may have provided misleading business information to investors, which increases legal overhang. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP also launched an investor claims investigation into Alibaba, adding to litigation concerns and potentially weighing on sentiment. Article Link

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $207.00 to $178.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Trading Down 2.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $273.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $115.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.52.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%.The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 93.0%. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.91%.

Insider Transactions at Alibaba Group

In other Alibaba Group news, insider Fang Jiang sold 4,898 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $59,216.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,559,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $67,214,487.99. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, President J. Michael Evans sold 720,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $68,364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,658,600. This trade represents a 96.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 920,303 shares of company stock valued at $70,796,370. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15,000.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 302 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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