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Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
June 4, 2026
Alibaba Group logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Alibaba from “strong sell” to “hold,” adding to a generally more constructive analyst tone around the stock.
  • Several other firms have recently raised ratings or price targets, and the consensus view now stands at Moderate Buy with an average target price of $188.76.
  • Alibaba shares were down 2.5% in the session described, and the company continues to draw attention for its expanding AI and cloud initiatives, including Qwen and new enterprise partnerships.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BABA. Argus upgraded Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $188.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $127.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $192.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,565,000. Great Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $2,207,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,384 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $98,906,000 after purchasing an additional 69,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $21,266,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Alibaba Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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