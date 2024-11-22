Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Down 2.9% - Should You Sell?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $82.90 and last traded at $83.12. Approximately 7,384,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 17,619,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.58.

Several equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $198.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.45 and a 200-day moving average of $85.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. The company had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,857 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

