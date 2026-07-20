Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Up 4.8% - Should You Buy?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $121.86 and last traded at $120.4380. Approximately 14,663,594 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 12,275,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.97.

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Trending Headlines about Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alibaba previewed its new Qwen3.8 Max AI model, saying it is among the strongest available and second only to Anthropic’s Fable 5, which is helping reinforce the view that Alibaba is becoming a more serious global AI competitor. Article Title

Alibaba previewed its new AI model, saying it is among the strongest available and second only to Anthropic’s Fable 5, which is helping reinforce the view that Alibaba is becoming a more serious global AI competitor. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage of the Qwen3.8 Max launch and comments that China is narrowing the AI gap with the U.S. are likely boosting sentiment around Alibaba’s cloud and AI ambitions. Article Title

Additional coverage of the Qwen3.8 Max launch and comments that China is narrowing the AI gap with the U.S. are likely boosting sentiment around Alibaba’s cloud and AI ambitions. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media commentary highlighted Alibaba as a major way to play China and AI strength, with Jim Cramer reiterating that patience may still pay off for BABA holders. Article Title

Analysts and media commentary highlighted Alibaba as a major way to play China and AI strength, with Jim Cramer reiterating that patience may still pay off for BABA holders. Positive Sentiment: Reports that AI stocks are rebounding and that Alibaba’s new model is drawing attention may be supporting buying interest in the stock. Article Title

Reports that AI stocks are rebounding and that Alibaba’s new model is drawing attention may be supporting buying interest in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Alibaba disclosed $920,000 of Q2 lobbying focused on tariffs, U.S. capital markets access, anti-counterfeit efforts, and AI policy, which is notable but not likely to move the stock by itself. Article Title

Alibaba disclosed $920,000 of Q2 lobbying focused on tariffs, U.S. capital markets access, anti-counterfeit efforts, and AI policy, which is notable but not likely to move the stock by itself. Negative Sentiment: Alibaba’s AliExpress unit was hit with a record EU fine of about €550 million for failing to prevent illegal, unsafe, and counterfeit product sales, creating a clear regulatory and reputational headwind. Article Title

Alibaba’s AliExpress unit was hit with a record EU fine of about for failing to prevent illegal, unsafe, and counterfeit product sales, creating a clear regulatory and reputational headwind. Negative Sentiment: Law firms announced securities-fraud investigations into Alibaba, adding another layer of legal uncertainty for investors. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Nomura lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $207.00 to $178.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Argus raised Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Stock Up 4.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $288.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm's fifty day moving average is $116.66 and its 200-day moving average is $135.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 93.0%. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is 16.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Alibaba Group news, General Counsel Siying Yu sold 6,772 shares of Alibaba Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $81,941.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 607,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,531.40. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, President J. Michael Evans sold 720,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $68,364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,600. This represents a 96.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 920,303 shares of company stock worth $70,796,370. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,344 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,107 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Steadtrust LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Steadtrust LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Birchbrook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Birchbrook Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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