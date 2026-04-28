Alight (ALIT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alight (NYSE:ALIT - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $502.42 million for the quarter.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Alight had a positive return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 136.91%.The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $654.30 million. On average, analysts expect Alight to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Alight Price Performance

Shares of Alight stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. 5,280,766 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,926,346. Alight has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $376.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Alight from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alight from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $1.40 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Alight from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $3.56.

View Our Latest Report on Alight

Insider Activity at Alight

In other Alight news, CEO Rohit Verma purchased 112,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,134,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,045.87. This trade represents a 10.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $201,280. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alight by 152.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alight by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Alight by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 438,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alight by 21.7% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 50,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Alight

Here are the key news stories impacting Alight this week:

Negative Sentiment: Several notices from Rosen Law Firm remind purchasers of Alight stock between Nov. 12, 2024 and Feb. 18, 2026 of a May 15, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline and invite investors to seek counsel. ROSEN notice

Several notices from Rosen Law Firm remind purchasers of Alight stock between Nov. 12, 2024 and Feb. 18, 2026 of a May 15, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline and invite investors to seek counsel. Negative Sentiment: Portnoy Law Firm announced a class action for investors who bought ALIT between Dec. 12, 2024 and Feb. 18, 2026 and notes the May 15 deadline to file lead‑plaintiff motions. Portnoy Law Firm release

Portnoy Law Firm announced a class action for investors who bought ALIT between Dec. 12, 2024 and Feb. 18, 2026 and notes the May 15 deadline to file lead‑plaintiff motions. Negative Sentiment: The Gross Law Firm issued a deadline alert reminding shareholders who purchased ALIT during the identified class period to contact the firm about possible lead‑plaintiff appointment. Gross Law Firm notice

The Gross Law Firm issued a deadline alert reminding shareholders who purchased ALIT during the identified class period to contact the firm about possible lead‑plaintiff appointment. Negative Sentiment: Holzer & Holzer highlights allegations that Alight made materially false/misleading statements about execution and its ability to maintain its dividend; reminds investors of the May 15 deadline. Holzer & Holzer release

Holzer & Holzer highlights allegations that Alight made materially false/misleading statements about execution and its ability to maintain its dividend; reminds investors of the May 15 deadline. Negative Sentiment: Bernstein Liebhard LLP reports that a securities‑fraud class action has been filed against Alight covering the same period and is soliciting class members. Bernstein Liebhard notice

Bernstein Liebhard LLP reports that a securities‑fraud class action has been filed against Alight covering the same period and is soliciting class members. Negative Sentiment: Faruqi & Faruqi reminds investors of the May 15 deadline and offers direct contact for those who purchased ALIT between Nov. 12, 2024 and Feb. 18, 2026. Faruqi & Faruqi notice

Faruqi & Faruqi reminds investors of the May 15 deadline and offers direct contact for those who purchased ALIT between Nov. 12, 2024 and Feb. 18, 2026. Negative Sentiment: Levi & Korsinsky and the Schall Law Firm issued investor alerts tying allegations to alleged misleading statements on dividend sustainability and encouraging lead‑plaintiff motions. Levi & Korsinsky notice Schall Law Firm notice

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc NYSE: ALIT is a leading provider of cloud-based human capital and financial solutions designed to help organizations and their employees navigate critical life and work events. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including payroll administration, benefits enrollment and management, workforce and analytics solutions, health and welfare support, and financial wellness programs. By integrating advanced technology with expert advisory services, Alight aims to simplify the administration of human resources and benefits functions, improve employee engagement and productivity, and drive cost efficiencies for its clients.

Alight's core platform leverages cloud architecture and automation to deliver scalable and secure solutions that address the needs of mid-sized and large enterprises.

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