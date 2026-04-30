Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Issues Earnings Results

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.Alignment Healthcare's revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Alignment Healthcare's conference call:

Membership grew ~31% YoY to 284,800 , revenue rose 33% to $1.2B and Adjusted EBITDA increased 88% to $38M — results beat guidance and management raised full‑year revenue and profitability ranges.

, revenue rose 33% to $1.2B and Adjusted EBITDA increased 88% to $38M — results beat guidance and management raised full‑year revenue and profitability ranges. Management highlighted material operational progress — claims auto‑adjudication improved from <15% to >60% YTD — and is investing in AI, contract automation and talent to drive further scale and margin expansion.

— and is investing in AI, contract automation and talent to drive further scale and margin expansion. A CMS rule change exposed an internal workflow error that caused the company to pay acute rates instead of observation in January (about a $2M impact that cannot be clawed back); the process was corrected by end of February.

impact that cannot be clawed back); the process was corrected by end of February. Full‑year and Q2 guidance incorporate higher inpatient admissions per 1,000 driven by intentional growth in higher‑acuity D‑SNP/LIS/dual members and a cautious risk‑adjustment stance for new members, with potential upside from later CMS "sweeps."

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Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALHC traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $22.54. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,274,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,599. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,251.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.20. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $23.87.

Insider Activity at Alignment Healthcare

In other news, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 36,749 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $655,602.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 1,058,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,889,223.92. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $5,252,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,104,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,218,507.41. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,474,097 shares of company stock valued at $28,679,550 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,379 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 44,413 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,557 shares of the company's stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 79.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,715 shares of the company's stock worth $18,112,000 after purchasing an additional 429,703 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 307,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 44,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company's stock.

More Alignment Healthcare News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alignment Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 2026 results beat estimates — EPS $0.05 vs. $0.02 expected and revenue $1.24B vs. $1.22B consensus; management highlighted disciplined growth and margin expansion, a direct catalyst for the stock move. Q1 Press Release

Q1 2026 results beat estimates — EPS $0.05 vs. $0.02 expected and revenue $1.24B vs. $1.22B consensus; management highlighted disciplined growth and margin expansion, a direct catalyst for the stock move. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded ALHC from "hold" to "strong-buy," which can attract momentum and buy-side interest following the earnings beat. Zacks Upgrade

Zacks upgraded ALHC from "hold" to "strong-buy," which can attract momentum and buy-side interest following the earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Technical analysts point to a bullish pennant and breakout potential into prior highs, offering a short-term technical tailwind for traders. FXEmpire Technical Note

Technical analysts point to a bullish pennant and breakout potential into prior highs, offering a short-term technical tailwind for traders. Neutral Sentiment: Management updated Q2 2026 revenue guidance to ~$1.3B and FY2026 revenue guidance to ~$5.2B — both essentially in line with consensus — but EPS guidance was not provided in the update, leaving some earnings visibility unresolved. GlobeNewswire Release

Management updated Q2 2026 revenue guidance to ~$1.3B and FY2026 revenue guidance to ~$5.2B — both essentially in line with consensus — but EPS guidance was not provided in the update, leaving some earnings visibility unresolved. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings coverage and sector pieces provided context but no new fundamentals; useful for framing but unlikely to move the stock materially beyond the results and upgrade. Earnings Preview

Pre-earnings coverage and sector pieces provided context but no new fundamentals; useful for framing but unlikely to move the stock materially beyond the results and upgrade. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, the company remains close to break-even profitability: reported a slightly negative net margin (-0.02%) and negative return on equity (~-0.49%) in the quarter, which could cap upside if sustainable margin improvement is uncertain. Q1 Press Release (details)

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ALHC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alignment Healthcare from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alignment Healthcare

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc NASDAQ: ALHC is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare's approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

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