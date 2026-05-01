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Alison Goligher Buys 20,000 Shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Melrose Industries logo with Industrials background
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Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO - Get Free Report) insider Alison Goligher purchased 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 476 per share, with a total value of £95,200.

Melrose Industries Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MRO stock opened at GBX 482.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 533.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 584.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.32. Melrose Industries PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 439.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 685.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 32.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 10.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 620 to GBX 570 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melrose Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 680.

View Our Latest Report on MRO

Melrose Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers. The Structures segment provides civil and defence air frames, including lightweight composite and metallic structures; and electrical distribution systems and components to airframe original equipment manufacturers.

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