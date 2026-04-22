Alkami Technology (ALKT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Alkami Technology to post earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $125.2340 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Alkami Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALKT opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84. Alkami Technology has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $31.66. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALKT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $26.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALKT

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkami Technology

In related news, Director Joseph P. Payne bought 5,500 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $100,265.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 26,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $485,428.44. This represents a 26.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 6,869 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $116,086.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 286,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,846,193.30. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,351,515 shares of company stock worth $59,829,413 and have sold 13,739 shares worth $232,189. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 398.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc is a provider of cloud-based digital banking and engagement solutions tailored for banks and credit unions. The company's platform offers a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking features, including bill payment, peer-to-peer transfers, card management, streamlined account opening and real-time alerts, all designed to enhance the end-user experience and drive customer loyalty.

Built on a multi-tenant, software-as-a-service (SaaS) architecture hosted in the cloud, Alkami's platform leverages modern APIs and a partner ecosystem to integrate third-party fintech applications and services.

Further Reading

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