Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.0769.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

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Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

ALGT opened at $98.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.88. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $123.63. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $732.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $711.01 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The business's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Allegiant Travel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -1.000--0.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 339.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company is a holding company that operates Allegiant Air, a low‐cost leisure airline offering scheduled and charter air service. The company focuses on connecting underserved secondary markets with popular vacation destinations across the United States. By targeting price‐sensitive leisure travelers, Allegiant Air operates a point‐to‐point network that avoids the traditional hub‐and‐spoke model, providing non‐stop flights from smaller cities to resort and entertainment hubs.

In addition to its core flight operations, Allegiant Travel Company offers packaged travel services that include hotel accommodations, rental cars and attraction tickets through its online portal.

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