Allegion (ALLE) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Allegion to post earnings of $2.23 per share and revenue of $1.1166 billion for the quarter. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Allegion had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Allegion to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Allegion Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $135.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.60.

Allegion declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 3,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $547,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,375.50. The trade was a 31.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 529,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $84,266,000 after acquiring an additional 328,701 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 817.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $54,700,000 after acquiring an additional 274,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Allegion by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,232,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $750,584,000 after acquiring an additional 260,973 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 266,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $42,509,000 after purchasing an additional 199,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its position in shares of Allegion by 188.2% during the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 289,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $51,389,000 after purchasing an additional 189,236 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Allegion from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Allegion in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Allegion from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price objective on Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of Allegion to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $160.89.

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About Allegion

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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