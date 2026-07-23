Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.850-9.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4 billion-$4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.4 billion.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegion from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $185.00 to $157.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Allegion from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $160.89.

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Allegion Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE:ALLE opened at $140.19 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $133.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.85. Allegion has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $183.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Allegion will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 3,993 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $547,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,175,375.50. This represents a 31.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter worth $208,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. PCM Encore LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

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