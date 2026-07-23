Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $139.95, but opened at $151.57. Allegion shares last traded at $155.4040, with a volume of 554,816 shares traded.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.000 EPS.

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Allegion declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Allegion News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Allegion this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Allegion from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $185.00 to $157.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Evercore upgraded shares of Allegion to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Allegion in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $160.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Allegion

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 3,993 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $547,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,375.50. This trade represents a 31.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $842,026,000 after purchasing an additional 48,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,232,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $750,584,000 after purchasing an additional 260,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $427,521,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Allegion by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,593,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $412,876,000 after buying an additional 236,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Allegion by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,402,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $223,335,000 after buying an additional 157,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company's stock.

Allegion Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.82.

About Allegion

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

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