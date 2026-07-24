Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the scientific and technical instruments company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.14% from the company's previous close.

ALLE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore raised shares of Allegion to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Allegion from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $163.67.

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Allegion Stock Down 0.1%

ALLE stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.35. 779,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,156. The firm's 50 day moving average is $134.25 and its 200 day moving average is $146.77. Allegion has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $183.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. Allegion had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 3,993 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $547,639.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,175,375.50. This trade represents a 31.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 35.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Allegion by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Allegion by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company's stock.

Allegion News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Allegion this week:

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

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