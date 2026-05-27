Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Allegion from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $185.00 to $157.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore raised shares of Allegion to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Allegion in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

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Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 3,993 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $547,639.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,175,375.50. This trade represents a 31.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sue Main bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.61 per share, for a total transaction of $299,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $299,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 120.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company's stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $131.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.91. Allegion has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $183.11. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $139.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). Allegion had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Allegion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.05%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

Further Reading

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